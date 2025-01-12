Denver police seeking suspect accused of stabbing 3 people, killing 1 near 16th Street Mall

Denver police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing three people near the 16th Street Mall on Saturday night. One woman who was stabbed later died of her injuries, according to police.

Investigators don't believe there's a connection between the suspect and the victims and they don't yet know the identity of the alleged killer or their motive.

The Denver Police Department did release a photo of the suspect, which shows a person dressed in all black with dark hair. Police did not otherwise provide a description of the suspect.

A handout photo from Denver police shows a suspect accused of stabbing three people on the 16th Street Mall on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Police say one woman who was stabbed later died of her injuries. Denver Police Department

DPD released the following timeline of the stabbings:

16th and California Streets around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. A woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead Sunday morning; 16th and Lawrence Streets just before 6 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; 16th and Tremont Streets around 6:20 p.m. A man drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



"DPD has additional officers along 16th St. and the surrounding area today for an added security presence," the department said in a statement on Sunday.

Anyone with footage of the attacks or the suspect or information about the case is asked to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.