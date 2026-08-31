Denver police arrest man accused of chasing vehicle, fatally shooting 17-year-old

The Denver Police Department recently arrested a man accused of chasing a vehicle and fatally shooting the 17-year-old passenger inside it.

On Aug. 21, a person called 911 and reported someone was chasing and shooting at them while they were driving in the area near W. 17th Avenue and N. Federal Boulevard. Police say Lino Sandoval shot the 17-year-old passenger in the backseat of that vehicle, and the driver took them to a hospital in Lakewood. According to the arrest affidavit, the back window of the vehicle had been shot out, and Jose Alejandro Andrade-Murillo was struck from behind.

Andrade-Murillo was transferred to a hospital in Denver, but died of his injuries on Aug. 25.

The driver and the front passenger of the vehicle told police that they had passed a slow-moving white SUV on W. Colfax Avenue when the SUV began chasing them.

Denver Police Department

Investigators say video evidence showed Sandoval's SUV following the other vehicle near E. 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. They identified him as the driver, and Denver police took him into custody on Aug. 28.

Sandoval is now facing charges of first-degree murder.