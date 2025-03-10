Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police arrest 2 robbery suspects after pursuit

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

2 robbery suspects arrested after police chase in Denver
2 robbery suspects arrested after police chase in Denver 01:09

Police in Denver arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery late Sunday night. The suspects were taken into custody following a police pursuit. 

According to detectives, officers were in the area of Federal Boulevard and Florida Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday after an authorized vehicle pursuit for a wanted robbery suspect. 

Two people were arrested. 

Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed from Louisiana Avenue to Florida Avenue overnight during the investigation.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.