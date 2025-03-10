Denver police arrest 2 robbery suspects after pursuit
Police in Denver arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery late Sunday night. The suspects were taken into custody following a police pursuit.
According to detectives, officers were in the area of Federal Boulevard and Florida Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday after an authorized vehicle pursuit for a wanted robbery suspect.
Two people were arrested.
Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed from Louisiana Avenue to Florida Avenue overnight during the investigation.