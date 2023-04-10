Denver plans to pave 450+ lane miles this summer

Drivers who travel through Denver should be advised that with spring comes road construction season. The City of Denver plans to pave more than 450+ lane miles throughout the city this spring and summer.

The city has more than $40 million to pay for the paving plan. The milling and repaving process is designed to get the streets back into good shape for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

CBS

"This type of treatment is really going to extend the life of the street.We're taking off the top few inches, we're going to lay down new asphalt and this helps maintain the street so we'll get fewer potholes when it's in really good condition," said Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to no parking signs. Those who don't move their vehicle will be towed to a different location a few blocks away and will receive a ticket.

DOTI provides a map of the paving operations schedule at Denvergov.org/denverpaving.