Denver opens warming shelters ahead of dangerously cold temps

The City and County of Denver is opening several warming shelters this week, including a 24-hour shelter at the Denver Coliseum. That shelter will open on Wednesday.

All libraries and recreation centers that are currently open will operate as warming shelters during business hours on Thursday and Friday for anyone who wants to seek shelter from the dangerously cold temperatures.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, "The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday."