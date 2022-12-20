Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver opens warming shelters ahead of dangerously cold temps

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver opens warming shelters at Denver Coliseum, libraries and rec centers
Denver opens warming shelters at Denver Coliseum, libraries and rec centers 00:25

The City and County of Denver is opening several warming shelters this week, including a 24-hour shelter at the Denver Coliseum. That shelter will open on Wednesday. 

All libraries and recreation centers that are currently open will operate as warming shelters during business hours on Thursday and Friday for anyone who wants to seek shelter from the dangerously cold temperatures. 

According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, "The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday."

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.