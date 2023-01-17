Denver opens rec centers as warming centers, McNichols Building as overnight shelter

The City of Denver is opening all operating recreation centers at daytime warming centers and the McNichols Civic Center Building as an overnight shelter during the Winter Storm that will hit Colorado on Tuesday evening.

The recreation centers will open as daytime warming centers during regular business hours on Wednesday for those who need a place to warm up. An area of each rec center will be staffed with access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit. Confirm recreation center locations and hours here.

Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the cold, although not designated as warming centers. Double-check library hours in advance: denverlibrary.org/locations.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will also activate the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., to expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 through 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

The McNichols building will be closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday while the space is functioning as an overnight shelter. Those in need of shelter can be directed to the city's "front door" access points for shelter and will be transported to shelter as needed, or they may access the McNichols building directly.

Families experiencing homelessness and in need of a safe, warm place to stay can call 303-356-3377 for options during this activation rather than accessing the McNichols building.

For more information on overnight and day shelters for individuals and families, visit the Department of Housing Stability's Find Shelter webpage.

While Recreation Centers will amplify choices for residents during the day, Denver's robust network of shelters have capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness to seek refuge from the weather while getting connected to case management and other stability services. Visit denvergov.org/findshelter for details.