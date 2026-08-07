Denver opens cooling centers at all recreation centers and libraries

The City and County of Denver has activated cooling centers across the area as temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend.

All Denver Parks and Recreation recreation centers will be available during regular business hours with designated cooling areas, access to drinking water, restrooms and seating. The Carla Madison Recreation Center will extend its opening hours on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

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City and county officials say Denver Public Library locations will also be available as air-conditioned spaces. Due to the expected heat over the weekend, Denver Central Library will extend its open hours from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Outreach teams will also distribute water and share safety information across Denver. Residents in need of overnight shelter are encouraged to visit the Department of Housing Stability website to find a shelter.

Officials encouraged residents to check on their neighbors and be aware of head-related illness warning signs in people and pets.