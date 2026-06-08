Denver officials say tornado sirens inadvertently activated during storm

On Monday afternoon, some residents were surprised to hear tornado sirens sound as a thunderstorm moved into the area. City officials say the sirens were activated inadvertently and assured that there is no tornado warning currently in effect for Denver.

"While portions of the area may be under a severe thunderstorm warning, the National Weather Service has not issued a tornado warning for Denver, nor has it issued a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for a tornado or destructive severe weather event in the city," they said in a statement.

Tornado sirens going off in downtown Denver att 4:05 this afternoon. #COwx.



Radar doesn’t indicate anything resembling tornadic activity downtown and no tornado warnings @StoryfulViral @JadenKnowles2 @CBSJoeWeather @CReppWx @KylieBearseWX pic.twitter.com/i08FEnoYTK — Storm Chaser John Lamicq (@JohnLWx) June 8, 2026

Officials apologized for the alarm caused by the sirens and said they're reviewing what happened.

"We understand that unexpected siren activations can be concerning and appreciate the public's patience and understanding. The cause of the inadvertent activation is being reviewed, and appropriate steps will be taken to help prevent similar incidents in the future," the city wrote in a statement.

They encouraged residents to monitor official weather information from the National Weather Service as the storm system moves through the area.

Monday's storm system has triggered NWS tornado warnings east of the Denver area in Elbert and Adams Counties. The primary threats from this storm system are the potential for large hail and damaging winds.