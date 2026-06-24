Denver Nuggets select two forwards with their two picks in the second round of the NBA draft

The Denver Nuggets selected two forwards in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

With the 35th overall pick, which they had via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, they selected Trevon Brazile. Brazile played for Arkansas and CBS Sports describes him as a "versatile big man ... who can back up Nikola Jokić or play alongside him."

The Nuggets originally held the 26th overall pick of the first round heading into this year's draft. But, right at the buzzer for the late first rounder, the Nuggets dealt the pick to the Spurs for the 35th overall pick and two future second round picks.

Trevon Brazile of the Arkansas Razorbacks dunks at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2026 in Nashville. Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty Images

The Nuggets still held onto their lone remaining pick in this year's draft — the 49th overall pick in the second round.

With that selection, they chose Bryce Hopkins from St. John's.

Bryce Hopkins of the St. John's Red Storm at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 22, 2026. Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images

CBS Sports says Hopkins "fits the profile of a two-way player that could guard multiple positions."