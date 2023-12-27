Watch CBS News
Denver Nuggets sign 100 Special Olympics Colorado athletes to 1-day contracts

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment hosted more than 100 athletes from the Special Olympics of Colorado on Wednesday for their annual contract signing event. 

Participants were signed to one-day contracts by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth. They were also able to take their rookie trading card photos at a photo booth before heading to the court to have their first day of practice. 

Participants were given the chance to meet all of the players from the team before taking part in a workout.

Athletes like Michael Bush spent time talking with stars like Jamal Murray before participating in dribbling drills and shooting skills. 

Bush said the event helps encourage him and other Special Olympics athletes have confidence and pursue their dreams to be good athletes and even better teammates. 

Special Olympics Colorado's Megan Scremin said the athletes see this opportunity as the highlight of their year. She said it makes her smile that athletes like Nikola Jokic will get down to eye level with participants to encourage them. 

The group ended their day by taking a group photo with the team, which also included appearances by the Denver Nuggets Dancers. 

Dillon Thomas
Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 7:16 PM MST

