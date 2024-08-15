Denver Nuggets release national televised game schedule

Denver Nuggets announce preseason schedule with first game against Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi

The basketball season is right around the corner again and Nuggets fans can mark their calendars for nationally televised games this year after the team's official full schedule was released on Thursday.

The Nuggets are set to kick off Opening Night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. MST, which will be featured on TNT.

Denver has 22 games that will be nationally televised with games to be featured on ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and TNT.

They will start with seven of their first 10 games at home, including a season-long tying five-game homestand from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10.

The team will also face 16 back-to-back games in the 2024-25 season, which includes six games with no travel.

The Nuggets will also be playing on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 against the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. MST.

With the season only a few months away, fans can buy their tickets for the 2024-25 season on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.