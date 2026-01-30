Denver Nuggets eye return of Nikola Jokic to the lineup, set to make first appearance of 2026
Star center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver Nuggets lineup Friday following a knee injury at the end of 2025, according to NBA insiders.
Jokic will make his first appearance of 2026 against the Los Angeles Clippers at home in Denver. This comes after he last played for the Nuggets in a loss to the Miami Heat Dec. 29, 2025.
Since exiting the lineup due to injury, the Nuggets have played good basketball, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.
The return of the three-time league MVP comes at an important moment in the regular season for the Nuggets, which just lost forward Aaron Gordon to long-term injury, expected out 4 to 6 weeks.
Jokic has been dominant when healthy and leads the team in key categories, which has included averaging 29.6 points per game.