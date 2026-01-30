Watch CBS News
Denver Nuggets eye return of Nikola Jokic to the lineup, set to make first appearance of 2026

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado



CBS Colorado

Star center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver Nuggets lineup Friday following a knee injury at the end of 2025, according to NBA insiders

Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 23: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Jokic will make his first appearance of 2026 against the Los Angeles Clippers at home in Denver. This comes after he last played for the Nuggets in a loss to the Miami Heat Dec. 29, 2025. 

Since exiting the lineup due to injury, the Nuggets have played good basketball, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. 

The return of the three-time league MVP comes at an important moment in the regular season for the Nuggets, which just lost forward Aaron Gordon to long-term injury, expected out 4 to 6 weeks. 

Jokic has been dominant when healthy and leads the team in key categories, which has included averaging 29.6 points per game. 

