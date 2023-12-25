Denver Nuggets, Kroenke Sports Charities host military families for Christmas Day game vs. Warriors

As the Denver Nuggets took on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Kroenke Sports Charities hosted some military families in private suites. KSC teamed up with organizations like the USO to support military families during the holiday season.

Jeanine Acevedo brought her two kids to the game on Christmas Day thanks to KSC and the USO. Her husband, Oscar, is currently deployed in South Korea with the U.S. Army.

KSC gave the USO a private suite to the game, allowing many families the opportunity to enjoy the holiday a little more amid the absence of their loved ones.

Amias Gaskins, Acevedo's son, proudly carried a doll with his dad's photo on it to the game.

"We show it to people, and we hold it so people can see it," Gaskins said. "People like to see it."

Gaskin's father has been deployed since July and is not due home until Spring of 2024.

Aside from raising her children, Acevedo also contributes regularly to the USO as a volunteer. She said it was an honor to be invited by the team to attend the game on Christmas, helping her bring more Christmas joy to everyone in her household.

"This is a huge distraction. Especially for me. I always try and keep Christmas magic for (my kids). But, for me, it is nice to actually be out of the house and enjoy our basketball team," Acevedo said. "It is really great to get to a different scene instead of the walls in my house on base. It is great to get out."

Gaskins said he is a big fan of the team.

"They are tall persons," Gaskins said. "(I like) Nikola Jokic because he is good at basketball."

Gaskins and his sibling were surprised with a gift bag from Kroenke Sports Charities. Inside was a signed ball by the team, stuffed animals and more.

Gaskins had well wishes to the team and organization for hosting him on Christmas.

"Thank you. You are doing really good at basketball," Gaskins said. "Merry Christmas. Go Nuggets."

If you would like to help KSC further support their community partners like the USO, they are inviting people to take part in the annual "Mile High Dreams Gala." That takes place Jan. 11 and Ball Arena and offers fans the opportunity to meet with their favorite players from the Avalanche, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoth. Tickets can be purchased by calling 303-405-116.