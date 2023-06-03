Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon encourages consuming more news away from NBA Finals chatter

The Denver Nuggets are competing in their first NBA Finals in franchise history, currently leading the Miami Heat in the best-of-seven series.

However, ahead of game two of the finals, Nuggets star Aaron Gordon took time to encourage his teammates and fans to consume more local and global news.

Gordon, the starting power forward for the Nuggets, was asked how difficult it is to not let the national media covering the NBA Finals influence his confidence in the series.

Many podcast hosts and TV personalities have joined the conversation lately, saying the Nuggets are clear favorites to win their first championship in 2023.

Head coach Michael Malone told reporters that he encouraged his team to tune out from podcasts, TV shows and other publications about the team during their push for the championship. Malone says it was important that the team stay focused on their goal of winning four games and securing the title.

When asked how difficult it may be to do that, Gordon says it is challenging. He says it was important to stay focused and not let the excitement of the media or his peers impact how he approaches each game.

He then stood up to leave the press conference. However, he then quickly sat back down and continued his answer. Gordon went on to talk about how important consuming news away from athletics is.

"Still reading the newspaper and the news around the world is important. You know, not being consumed with the bubble that is the NBA," Gordon said. "Even though (coverage) expands during the finals. But, still being aware of the other things that are going on outside of the media of the NBA, and the things going around the world and reading the local news is still important."