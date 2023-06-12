Denver Nuggets fans energized throughout finals thanks to Unified Hype Squad

Away from the action on the court during every Denver Nuggets home game some of the biggest fans of the team are getting paid to be in the stands. The Unified Hype Squad is one of the best game night experiences. Joining Super Mascot Rocky, the Unified Hype Squad is among those who help create lifelong memories for fans of all generations.

The Unified Hype Squad is made up of fans of all ages and capabilities. Their goal each game night is to interact with the fans before, during and after the Nuggets games. They cheer, give high-fives, hold signs, throw giveaways and lead chants.

Katie Wagner is one of the team's newest members, but she joined at just the right time. Wagner, a member of Special Olympics of Colorado, has watched the Denver Nuggets soar to the NBA Finals during her first season on the squad.

"I'm such a big Nuggets fan. Like the biggest Nuggets fan you will ever meet," Wagner told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

CBS

Before the NBA Finals Wagner and her peers walk through the crowds outside of Ball Arena. Loud music, the Denver Nuggets Dancers and more join the squad as they welcome guests and get them excited for the game.

"My coworkers and supervisors are amazing. It is a super fun environment," Wagner said.

Wagner and her peers walked around the front entrance to Ball Arena handing out Denver Nuggets magnets and pumping up the crowd as they waited to enter the venue.

The team then retreats to a staff meeting in a hard-to-find quiet space in Ball Arena. They go over their plans for different moments scheduled throughout game night. Then, they break into teams to divide and conquer.

During the NBA Finals Thomas shadowed Wagner and some of her coworkers to the third floor where Nuggets fans were watching their team in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

"It was really loud but so fun. Such a surreal experience," Wagner said.

During the game Wagner and the squad hold up signs that encourage fans to get loud and participate in different chants. During timeouts and breaks the team can be found giving team swag away.

CBS

"We throw t-shirts, we hype up the crowd and cheer on our Nuggets," Wagner said.

Wagner possibly has one of the coolest jobs for any Denver Nuggets enthusiast. She gets paid to watch the game and enjoy it with fans, while also making those who catch the shirts and other giveaways happy.

"(My parents) are jealous. They love it. They love seeing me happy and enjoying my time," Wagner said.

Wagner encouraged other Coloradans who are with Special Olympics of Colorado to apply to be on the hype squad next season as well.

"I would apply. You won't regret it. You will have such a fun time. It is really amazing and everyone is so welcome here," Wagner said.

Away from the arena Wagner is also part of the Colorado Rapids unified soccer team. She had to try out to make the team and is now a member who will travel for games and more.

Away from the stars of the Denver Nuggets, few people in the arena can get fans on their feet and excited as easily as the Unified Hype Squad. She said there is one secret to increasing your chances of catching a shirt from the squad on a game night.

CBS

"I try to pick the most hyped (fan) out there. They need to be hyped and then I will throw it to them," Wagner said. "Be the loudest, be rowdy, be hype, love the Nuggets and you got to wear a Nuggets shirt."