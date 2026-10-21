Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche seasons bring new food vendors and options to Ball Arena

As the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena for their new seasons, fans will find nearly 100 new food and drink items on the menu, including offerings from local businesses joining the arena's lineup of vendors.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment invited CBS Colorado staff to sample some of the new options ahead of the busy season, with an emphasis on offering something for every taste and budget.

"We've got nearly 100 new items across the whole arena this season," said Bret Workman, Ball Arena's executive chef.

Among the additions is a taco salad designed to look like a taco rather than the traditional bowl of lettuce and toppings.

CBS

The arena staff says they are also keeping affordability in mind as fans look for food during games. Several traditional concessions, including popcorn, nachos, pretzels and hot dogs, are available for $5 each.

The new menu received positive reviews from reality television personalities Joe Ferrucci and Jordan Keltner from "Love Is Blind," who sampled some of the offerings.

"The dumplings were pretty good. We had some chicken tenders. They were pretty good," Ferrucci said.

"I like the chicken tenders. The pizza was good. Yeah, everything was very good," Keltner said.

This season also brings new local businesses into Ball Arena, including Maria Empanada.

Lorena Cantarovici, founder of Maria Empanada, said the opportunity carries special meaning for her as a Latina business owner.

"As a Latina, and for the first time empanadas in Ball Arena, so it's the honor that Maria Empanada is being that first one," Cantarovici said. "We are super excited to be here."

Food is a major part of the game-night experience at Ball Arena. An estimated 70% of the arena's 20,000 fans on a typical night purchase food, according to the information provided by the arena.

With the Nuggets back on the basketball court and the Avalanche returning to the ice, the expanded menu gives fans more options to enjoy before the action begins and throughout the game.