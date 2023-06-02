Go behind the scenes as the Denver Nuggets print nearly 20,000 shirts for NBA Finals fans at Ball Arena

The success of the Denver Nuggets is translating into big business for local companies and their employees, as the Nuggets compete in their first NBA Finals in franchise history. Millions of dollars are being spent around Colorado's Front Range, especially around downtown Denver and Ball Arena. But, one company specifically is getting to help the Nuggets and their fans create history.

Since 2003, Casino Marketing has operated in Denver, creating customized products for clients in many fashions. Casino specializes in making customized shirts, hats and other mementoes. And, for at least 5 years now, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has partnered with Casino to create rally towels and collectable shirts for those who attend the NBA Playoffs.

For each home game during the playoffs fans that buy tickets to games at Ball Arena are given a take home souvenir, which are always left at their seats. Each game one of the playoffs fans have taken home a T-shirt that was printed at Casino, and every other home game included a free rally towel.

"We're helping make history," said Salvador Garcia, a longtime employee at Casino and a Nuggets fan. "For me and our employees it means a lot."

The staff at Casino is made up of longtime fans of Denver sports.

"I've been a fan for a long time," Garcia said. "I have been a fan since they played at McNichols Arena when Alex English and Fat Lever played for them, it has been a long time."

Garcia's boss, Kyle Briggs, said he also grew up a Denver sports fanatic and has loved being part of the Nuggets historic push for their first ever championship.

"It is pretty cool, man. It is pretty special," Briggs said. "It is exciting. I was born and raised here, and it is the first time they have been in the Finals and I am excited for the opportunity to take care of (the team and fans.)"

Every time the Nuggets won games they created more business opportunities for many companies, including Casino. The Denver Nuggets didn't lose a single home game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, yet they were not the only team benefiting from the success.

"Winning cures everything," Briggs said. "Every round that they advance is another couple weeks of work for us. We want them to keep winning."

Printing around 20,000 shirts or rally towels takes quite a bit of time and effort. One style of shirt or towel for one home game can take three days to complete. However, those CBS News Colorado spoke with said they love doing the work and knowing they are helping create pieces of NBA and Denver Nuggets history that fans can take home and cherish forever.

"I think about the hard work that it takes with all these people," Briggs said. "It keeps (employees) busy, it keeps them getting paid."

Declan Bolger, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, said he loves being able to share the Nuggets success with local business partners.

"The success of the team is another opportunity for this community to come together and rally around the Denver Nuggets," Bolger told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Denver Nuggets and Ball Arena, said they plan to place the rally towels at game two of the NBA Finals. And, if the team needs to play any additional games in Denver they will also feature rally towels made by Casino.

"The T-shirt, the rally towels, are a memento of this wonderful time we are all enjoying," Bolger said. "When all the excitement dies down, (fans will be able) to look back and remember that special magic moment they were a part of."

The slogan of the Denver Nuggets this playoffs is "Bring It In." Bolger applauded the team's community partners with doing their part to bring it in for the fans, while also giving them an opportunity to bring in some business as well.

"The success of the team means more retail sales, more T-shirts, more everything. We want them to win," Briggs said. "I hope they sweep, and then we will be able to enjoy the championship."