Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon brings smiles to cancer, transplant patients during UCHealth visit

Denver Nuggets Forward Aaron Gordon spent time before the first preseason game this year bringing joy to patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

UCHealth

On Friday, Gordon visited patients and staff in the oncology and transplant units, signed autographs, heard their stories and offered encouragement. The hospital says the visit was a welcome distraction from the challenges these patients face during their treatment and recovery.

"From room to room, Gordon connected with patients and care team members, taking time to listen, share a few laughs, and brighten the day for those receiving care," the hospital said.

UCHealth

Gordon faced his own health challenges last year. He missed 38 of Denver's 48 games from Nov. 22 to March 5 because of soft tissue injuries. Since then, he's worked on his recovery, and the team says he's adjusted his routine to stay ready to play.

The team's first preseason game of the 2026-27 NBA season starts at 5 p.m. Sunday when the Nuggets take on the Jazz at the CU Events Center in Boulder.