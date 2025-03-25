Denver nonprofit program offers community resources to combat the rise in teen violence

Just last year, data from the Colorado Department of Human Services showed a rise in teen arrests for violent crimes. One Denver nonprofit is working to stop the violence and help keep teens out of trouble by going out into our communities.

CBS Colorado recently reported on more than one instance of gun violence among teens, including two 19-year-olds who were arrested after a shooting in Aurora over a high-end shoe sale and two teens who were charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Commerce City in February.

Governor Jared Polis emphasized the need to improve prevention and reduce youth crime in his State of the State address this year.

Life-Line Colorado is a community outreach and support program designed to help at-risk local communities. The nonprofit has a Violence Interruption Team dedicated to outreach and offering immediate on-the-ground support to communities faced with violence and adversity.

Teens like Noah Erlbacher are a good example of the work they do. At just 17 years old, Erlbacher has turned his life around.

"I've been here since August of 2023, so about two and a half years," he said.

Finding comfort in the ring, Noah turns every punch into a step toward healing.

"I was fighting a hard time with being in the streets, roaming around, and stealing cars. I just thought it was enough."

He has different goals now, like competing in a state tournament. His journey reflects the mission of Lifeline's Violence Interruption Program.

Adrian Williams, the Director of the Violence Interruption Team, said, "I just rather do what I can to help these kids change their lives because a lot of these kids do not know what they are dealing with or what they are dipping into."

He understands this firsthand because he was once involved in violence himself, losing his brother to gang-related crime.

"I wish I could've prevented it. It helped me open my eyes for sure," said Williams.

Now, he and his team respond to shootings and stabbings, offering resources and mental health support to those affected.

The program partners with city organizations to respond to violent incidents, often arriving within 15 to 20 minutes. They volunteer primarily for District 3 and volunteer for Districts 4 and 1 in Denver. The organization's goal is to move into Aurora and Jefferson County soon.

"We try to just provide mental health treatment for those who are experiencing trauma from gun violence," said Williams.

The team sees their work as more than just a job, it's a mission.

"Everything that we offer to the community is free, and this is a safe space for anybody who needs a safe space," said Williams.

A space where kids like Noah Erlbacher can continue to improve their lives for the better.

"I've noticed that working hard in life just sets me up for a better life and to be a better human," said Erlbacher.