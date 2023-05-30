Denver moves even higher on the list of wettest Mays on record

After scattered showers over the Memorial Day weekend, Denver has moved even higher on the list of wettest Mays on record.

As of Tuesday morning, more than half the days completed this month had measurable rain and the official precipitation total for the month was 5.52 inches. That is 3.51 inches above normal through May 29.

On the list of Top 10 wettest May's on record, May 2023 is now in forth place just behind May 1969. Additional rain is possible before the month ends on Wednesday but probably not enough for the city to move any higher on the list.

Ample moisture moving into the state later this week means the overall wet weather pattern will continue through at least the first weekend of June. The chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms will reach at least 70% for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On average, June is the third wettest month of the year along the Front Range after May and July.

Temperatures will also get slightly cooler going into the weekend with the increase in moisture. Denver may not quite reach 70 degrees on Friday through Sunday.