Denver More than Pink Walk raises over $500,000 for breast cancer research, care

Thousands of people came together at Denver City Park on Saturday for the More than Pink Walk. The event is held in honor of breast cancer survivors, those still battling, and loved ones who have been lost.

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The Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk is held annually and draws in more than 6,000 participants. The fundraiser evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018 and gives the community a chance to come together, share stories and connect with others.

The goal is to raise money for research, expand access to screening and treatment, and provide support to patients and their families. The organization also hopes to encourage open conversations about breast health and advocate for timely, quality care.

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Many who walked in the event have a personal connection to someone affected by breast cancer.

"We're out here in support because it affects us all. Because it's a part of our family, a part of our church family, and we stand together to support each other in the fight," said Julia Smith, who participated in the event.

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Saturday's event raised more than $550,000, putting it within about $34,000 of its goal. Organizers say every dollar helps advance research and improve access to care.