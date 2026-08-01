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Denver's Mile High Flea Market brings community together through art event

By
Jasmine Arenas
Jasmine Arenas
Reporter
Your Reporter Jasmine Arenas specializes in coverage of Denver. Share your story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Jasmine Arenas

/ CBS Colorado

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Denver's Mile High Flea Market transformed into an interactive art space Saturday as "Canvas and Culture" brought together local artists, families, and creators for a day of hands-on activities.

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The centerpiece of the event was a community mural inspired by Colorado's four seasons. Houston-based muralist Snow Teffault designed the artwork, but attendees helped bring it to life by painting sections of the mural.

Moni Hernandez is the organizer of the Canvas and Culture event. She says the event is designed to make art more accessible by giving community members the opportunity to create alongside professional artists.

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"It's basically what I think, what I see of Colorado, but it also expresses a little bit more vibrant colors to have fun and put so much energy into the piece. All my characters here that I have drawn out, like Freddy the Flea, I wanted to make sure nobody was stiff. I wanted to make sure they all had movement, and they were very bold and open with their body movements," said Teffault.

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Denver is the first stop on the Canvas and Culture national tour. Future events are planned in Tucson, Arizona, and Houston.

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