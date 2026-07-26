Authorities in Denver metro area use drone program to find missing dog involved in attack

Police in the Denver metro area used drones to find a dog that seriously injured someone Sunday morning before it ran away.

The Arvada Police Department said they were called to a home around 3:15 a.m. when a large gray and white pit bull bit "at least one person" in the home, causing serious injuries to one victim. Police later said the injured people were treated at a local hospital and that the dog's owner was among them. They did not release how many people were attacked or if the owner was the person who suffered serious injuries.

The dog ran from the home and was seen by someone in the area of 67th Avenue and Lamar Street heading northwest.

As the search continued throughout the morning, police asked the community to keep a lookout and call 911 if they spotted the dog.

On Sunday afternoon, the Drone First Responder program located the missing dog. It was captured and taken to a local animal shelter.