Denver meets goal of housing 1000 unhoused people before 2024

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston declared victory in his "House1000" goal on the last day of 2023.

"As of yesterday, this city succeeded, in under six months, in moving more than 1,000 people off of the streets and into housing," he said.

With the opening of a new micro-community in northeast Denver on Sunday, Johnston estimated over 1,100 hundred people will have been housed before the end of 2023.

"After years of shuffling the unhoused from block to block, change is coming to Denver, and we will see its impact in the new year," said Denver City Councilwoman for District 8, Shontel Lewis.

The city of Denver shared the following update Saturday:

Since Mayor Johnston declared a State of Emergency on Homelessness on July 18, 2023, Denver has:

Housed 1,034 Denverites living on the streets in permanent units, converted hotels, and tiny home micro-communities, 98% of which are still indoors

Permanently closed 10 encampments and kept those areas closed to future camping

Acquired and opened 1,173 units in four converted hotels and three micro-communities

Gathered community feedback from thousands of attendees at over 60 community meetings hosted by Mayor Johnston

More than 250 people volunteered through the initiative

Increased shelter capacity by 35% for families experiencing homelessness

"I was homeless with two little babies," said a woman named Raylene, "not knowing what steps to go or any type of path to go on to gain permanent housing."

Now, Raylene says she's recently moved into permanent housing, thanks to the Salvation Army and the city of Denver.

"I can provide a better future for my kids," she said.

Once families like hers are housed, Johnston says it's time to connect them with wraparound services.

"Do we have the workforce training and the mental health support and the addiction support and the housing navigation to make sure you succeed?" Johnston asked.

And to look towards housing the next 1,000 Denverites in 2024.

"We're not gonna be done until the experience of homelessness in this city is short and rare and safe," Johnston said.