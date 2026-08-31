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Denver mayor safe after security detail draws gun on knife-wielding man; "Over in a matter of seconds," office says

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Brian Maass
Brian Maass
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CBS Colorado has learned Monday a member of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's security detail drew his gun on a man at Union Station last week. This happened when the man was carrying a knife as he approached the mayor and his staff members.

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Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS file image

"The incident was over in a matter of seconds. No one was harmed, and no arrests were made," mayor spokesperson Jon Ewing told CBS Colorado.

Ewing said the mayor and staff members were outside Union Station last Thursday, filming a social media video, when the man approached them carrying a knife. One of the mayor's security guards pulled his gun, "at the low-ready position and ordered the man to drop the weapon," Ewing said.

Ewing said the man revealed the knife blade was plastic. 

The officer then holstered his weapon and, "told the man to move on" Ewing explained. The mayor's spokesperson said the incident was over quickly. There was no information about the identity of the person wielding the knife.

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