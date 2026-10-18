Denver mayor responds to city council budget recommendations

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston sent a letter to the city council this week responding to its recommendations for the 2027 budget.

Johnston says the budget will include a $2 million increase in funding for Denver Health to support energy systems and staff merit increases. Money will also go toward hiring more 911 and 311 operators and park rangers.

The budget will not include additional funding for recruiting at the Denver Sheriff's Office.

CBS

"We are proud to partner with Council on a budget that is balanced, thoughtful, and that puts the needs of our residents first," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "These are strong additions that will serve our city well, and we look forward to continued collaboration and discussion with Council in the weeks ahead."

The mayor's key investments for 2027 include Denver Parks and Recreation, a new homeless shelter and staff salaries.

His response to the Denver City Council is part of the standard budget approval process.