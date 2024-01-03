Denver Mayor Mike Johnston walks through migrant camp prior to closure

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston visits migrant encampment as it was relocated from 27th and Zuni

The city of Denver arrived Wednesday morning to help nearly 300 migrants put their belongings in yellow large bags, break down tents and help them get indoors.

For nearly three months, the encampment located near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street has been a saving grace for some individuals and families.

Many of those migrants who crossed the border, arrived in Denver from Texas on a bus ticket and stayed at city shelters, but moved to the street when their time at the shelter was up.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnson addressed the migrant surge and said if it continues, could cost the city up to $180 million which is 10% of the city's annual budget and that's unsustainable.

Before addressing the media, Johnston paid a visit to the encampment and spoke with many migrants who voiced their needs and concerns.

"What we are finding from our outreach workers as well as from the neighborhood is that it is much harder for us to provide services and keep people safe in this setting than it is to a congregate site," said Johnston.

According to Jon Ewing with Denver Human Services, more than 400 have people applied for housing and at least 100 of them have already signed leases.

The city will provide the first month's rent and the deposit for those working and for those having trouble with work, while providing help for up to three months.

Approximately $330,000 from the Denver City Council is going to cover the first month's rent and deposit.

At least 300 will be moving into two new shelters where they will have 30 days.

Yesenia and her family of eight is one example of a family moving into another shelter.

"Living in tents outside is not easy in this cold, especially when you come from a place that has super warm weather," said Yesenia.

Her family is just one of many who resorted to living at the migrant camp near Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard as a form of survival.

"There was no place for us to take a shower, or for the kids, we got infections... it was very complicated," said Yesenia.

She hopes moving into the shelter set up for individuals and families will help her get the services she needs.

Johnston emphasized on three challenges and said what the city needs is the following: work authorization, federal support and a coordinated entry system.

Right now, Denver is the single largest recipient of migrants per capita of any city in the United States.

The city has two and a half more migrants than just the next city per capita and Johnston says this ultimately comes down to cheap bus tickets north of El Paso, Texas to Denver.

"If every one of those individuals arrived in Denver with a work authorization the day they got here, they maybe wouldn't need as much federal support, they would be supporting themselves" added Johnston.

Denver Human Services has been responding to the crisis and says as of Wednesday the city of Denver has spent nearly $37 million in its response to the migrant crisis.

Right now, 4,464 migrants are in shelters, according to the city's dashboard.

Prior to Wednesday, they city was operating seven shelters, that has now increased to nine.

Though this migrant camp is closed, this is just one of a couple more growing in the city and there are no signs of it slowing down.

The city of Denver received at least two more buses on Wednesday and since December the city has received more than 144 migrants.

As for Yesenia and her family, they just want some sense of normalcy.

"We just want to be OK... whether it's in a tent or at a shelter, we just want to be OK, especially for our kids" said Yesenia.