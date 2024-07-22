Watch CBS News
How to watch Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's State of the City speech

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to deliver inaugural State of the City speech
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to deliver inaugural State of the City speech 01:53

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will deliver his first State of the City speech on Monday.

mayor-johnston-presser-lu15-frame-45757.jpg
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS

Johnston has spent much of his first year in office working on the city's homelessness crisis. That has included efforts to make more affordable housing options and to help veterans in the city who are unhoused. He also recently celebrated the opening of a new section of the remodeled 16th Street Mall, a project that is still in progress.

The speech is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre downtown.

You can watch Johnston's speech live on the CBS News Colorado stream.

What: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. Mountain time

Location: Downtown Denver, Colorado

Online stream: Live on CBS News Colorado in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

