How to watch Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's State of the City speech

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will deliver his first State of the City speech on Monday.



Johnston has spent much of his first year in office working on the city's homelessness crisis. That has included efforts to make more affordable housing options and to help veterans in the city who are unhoused. He also recently celebrated the opening of a new section of the remodeled 16th Street Mall, a project that is still in progress.

The speech is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre downtown.

You can watch Johnston's speech live on the CBS News Colorado stream.

