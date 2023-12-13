Denver Mayor Mike Johnston refuses to release anonymous fire department surveys calling them "privileged"

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who said transparency would be a principle of his administration, is refusing to release anonymous surveys of Denver firefighters. The surveys sought information on how firefighters feel about their department leadership.

In denying a CBS News Colorado Open Records Act request for the surveys, Johnston's office wrote:

"We have determined them to be privileged and unavailable for public inspection."

In October, Denver firefighters were asked to complete a brief survey about their department's leadership.

Johnston wrote in a message to firefighters asking them to complete the questionnaire by saying:

"We want to hear your voice, input and feedback about your experience within your department."

The survey, which was sent on city email systems, asked seven questions about department leadership, transparency, and confidence in the department's senior leadership.

Brian Maas/CBS

The questionnaire also asked what three words sum up the department's culture and invited additional comments. Firefighters were assured their responses would be confidential.

When Johnston's communications team was asked why the surveys were "privileged" and were not being released, the response was: "Work product prepared for an elected official."

"Even if CORA legally allows the mayor to keep these taxpayer-funded surveys from the public, why do so?" asked Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition. "The surveys are anonymous, so they're not putting any individual city employees on the spot, and they may reveal important information about how well the agencies are functioning. Shouldn't the public know what problems need to be addressed from the perspective of city employees?"

Johnston announced Dec. 8 he was reappointing Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton, although the Denver City Council still needs to ratify the appointment.

The refusal to release the surveys comes at the same time that signs have begun popping up near Denver fire stations that read, "DUMP DFD Chief Fulton.. END cronyism."

Brian Maas/CBS

It's unknown who made or placed the signs, which first appeared on Wednesday.

But Lisa Calderon, who ran against Johnston in the Mayor's race, but ultimately endorsed him, commented on the signs in a Wednesday Twitter/X post.

"Inconvenient truth," wrote Calderon. "Mayor Johnston's reappointment of Hancock's public safety leaders in Denver's fire and sheriff departments doesn't have the support of the rank and file. He can ignore their feedback of being demoralized, depressed and duped."

She added, "but dissent has a way of seeping out."

Calderon went on to tell CBS News Colorado she was disappointed Johnston would not release the survey results.

"They feel duped for taking the time to give their honest feedback, yet denied the survey results," said Calderon. "The public also deserves to know the findings compiled using city resources."

"It make me wonder what the Johnston Administration is hiding about the job performance of Chief Fulton," she said.

DFD Capt. JD Chism said Chief Fulton, who was first appointed Chief in 2020, "would prefer to not comment at this time" on the department surveys or on the signs calling for his ouster.