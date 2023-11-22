Denver Mayor Mike Johnston identifies 4th hotel used for housing for families dealing with homelessness

Mayor Mike Johnston identifies 4th hotel used for housing for families dealing with homelessness

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced that he's identified a fourth hotel that could be used to house families dealing with homelessness.

The mayor says he's eyeing the Embassy Suites on Hampden Avenue near Tamarac.

Johnston wants to provide temporary housing for 200 families and create a place for children who can't use other shelters.

The shelter would include wrap-around service and a commercial kitchen to provide food.

The city council must still approve the deal as the hotel is in District 4.

One of the reasons Johnston chose this site as a possible location to provide shelter to families is due to it being close to schools, playgrounds and transportation.

On his second day in office, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston declared a state of emergency on the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in Denver.

When he entered office, Johnston revealed his plan to get 1,000 people off the street and into either transitional or semi-permanent housing. Johnston intends to spend about $48.6 million on the plan.

"We still think we have a really good path to get to that 1,000 because we knew it would take a while to site, permit [and] prepare these locations," said Johnston. "Some people say, 'oh well you're only at 200, doesn't that mean you're not going to make it?'"