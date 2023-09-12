Watch CBS News
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston outlines funding for plan to get 1,000 off the streets

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston updates plan to tackle homelessness
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston updates plan to tackle homelessness

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is providing more details about his plan to get 1,000 people off the street and into either transitional or semi-permanent housing. Johnston plans to spend about $48.6 million on the plan. 

The biggest cost will be nearly $19 million to convert old hotels into housing units. Another $19 million will go towards the micro-communities on the plan, which includes pallet shelters and tiny homes.  

mayor-mike-homelessness-update-12vo-transfer-frame-137.jpg
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston outlines details of his homelessness plan.  CBS

Johnston feels confident the city could take care of the cost without cuts to critical city resources. 

"The plan is fully paid for. We have a path of success towards that plan. And we can deliver success towards that plan without cutting critical city services that we want to make sure we can deliver throughout the course of helping unhoused neighbors and still making sure that we are serving the city well," said Johnston. 

He said there is about $52 million available in funding and money repurposed to pay for the housing options.  

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

