Local News

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to ask federal government for help with arrival of migrants

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver's mayor heads to Washington DC to seek help from federal government for migrant crisis
Denver's mayor heads to Washington DC to seek help from federal government for migrant crisis 00:42

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is heading to Washington DC this week with a focus on migrants. He will be leading a coalition of mayors from major cities across the nation to ask for help from the federal government on the ever-increasing need for this community. 

Johnston has communicated that cities, including Denver, are at a breaking point. He has asked departments across Denver to look for ways to cut budgets to meet the needs of the migrants. 

camp-zuni-speer-cleanup.jpg
Crews cleaned up a migrant encampment at 27th and Zuni. CBS

Johnston is expected to meet with White House and administration officials, members of Congress and fellow mayors. He is pushing for increased work authorization, a coordinated entry program and more federal dollars for cities. 

A few weeks ago, Johnston walked through a migrant camp before it was dismantled and said that this growing community could cost the city up to $180 million, which is 10% of the city's annual budget. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 1:08 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.