Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to ask federal government for help with arrival of migrants

Denver's mayor heads to Washington DC to seek help from federal government for migrant crisis

Denver's mayor heads to Washington DC to seek help from federal government for migrant crisis

Denver's mayor heads to Washington DC to seek help from federal government for migrant crisis

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is heading to Washington DC this week with a focus on migrants. He will be leading a coalition of mayors from major cities across the nation to ask for help from the federal government on the ever-increasing need for this community.

Johnston has communicated that cities, including Denver, are at a breaking point. He has asked departments across Denver to look for ways to cut budgets to meet the needs of the migrants.

Crews cleaned up a migrant encampment at 27th and Zuni. CBS

Johnston is expected to meet with White House and administration officials, members of Congress and fellow mayors. He is pushing for increased work authorization, a coordinated entry program and more federal dollars for cities.

A few weeks ago, Johnston walked through a migrant camp before it was dismantled and said that this growing community could cost the city up to $180 million, which is 10% of the city's annual budget.