A dozen of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's top appointed officials could be starting 2027 with hefty pay raises, some as high as 60%, under a proposal advancing through the city council.

The proposed ordinance, sponsored by City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, would increase salaries for 12 appointed department heads beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Even Sawyer acknowledges the increases are substantial.

"These are big numbers, but there's a reason for that," Sawyer said during an interview with CBS Colorado.

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Sawyer argues Denver needs to offer competitive salaries to attract and retain qualified executives to run city departments.

"It's my job to ensure the success of the City and County of Denver, and the way we do that is by ensuring we are hiring the best candidates we can for these executive director positions, and that means we have to offer competitive pay," she said.

The proposed increases would put some of Denver's top officials' pay at around $200,000.

The manager of Denver's Department of Aviation would see a 42% increase, from $346,975 to $494,368. The manager of the Department of Finance would receive a 60% raise, from $185,366 to $297,000. Meanwhile, the director of Excise and Licenses would see a 30% increase, from $154,381 to $201,371.

Other proposed increases range from approximately 10% to nearly 60%.

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The raises would cost taxpayers between $500,000 and $600,000 per year.

A City Council committee unanimously advanced the measure Tuesday with little discussion and few questions, sending it to the full council for consideration.

Sawyer said the department heads have not received raises since 2022 and have not had a market adjustment in a decade.

The proposal revives an effort by Johnston in 2025 to significantly increase compensation for his appointees. That proposal was withdrawn after generating considerable public backlash, particularly because the city was preparing to lay off 170 workers at the time. The mayor's office said the timing wasn't right.

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When asked what has changed since then, Sawyer said the city's financial position has improved.

"The financial position of the city has changed, and that's why we're having this conversation again," she said.

Sawyer maintains the proposed salaries would put Denver's department heads in the middle of the nationwide pay range for comparable positions. Besides, she says, salaries and pay raises should not be politicized; if her measure passes, salaries for top city directors would be set regardless of who is mayor.

"At the end of the day, these pay raises are not out of line, not wildly inappropriate, keyed to 50% of the market rate. They're reasonable," she said.

Under the proposal, the salaries would be reviewed again every four years.

A spokesperson for Johnston, Jon Ewing, expressed support for the effort, telling CBS Colorado:

"We're grateful to Councilwoman Sawyer for her work on this matter and look forward to ensuring agency leaders are compensated in alignment with their peers."

Sawyer says the proposal will go to the full city council November 30.