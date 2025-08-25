Watch CBS News
Denver man convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing at Auraria Campus

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat
Denver man convicted of murder in 2020 stabbing at Auraria Campus
A Denver man has been convicted of murder in a deadly stabbing that happened in 2020 at the Auraria Campus.

Gregory Stapleton was convicted by a jury on Monday of three charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He stabbed 36-year-old Richard Ford III to death on Sept. 8, 2020 after a fight over cutting in line at a sock giveaway at St. Elizabeth's Church.

Gregory Stapleton Denver District Attorney's Office

Stapleton fled the area after the stabbing, concealing his face with a medical mask, police said at the time, and was being sought by law enforcement for over a year. He was eventually arrested in January 2022 and formally charged the following month.

Stapleton faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he's sentenced on Oct. 20.

