City of Denver wants LGBTQ+ community to identify needs in new survey

HRCP's Denver LGBTQ Commission and our partners at The Center on Colfax identified the urgent need to learn about those challenges facing our LGBTQ+ community today. The anonymous 10-minute Denver LGBTQ+ Community Survey includes questions focused on five categories influencing our daily lives: Policing and Public Safety, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Housing, Civil Rights and Engagement, and Financial Wellbeing. This survey is specifically geared toward LGBTQ+ people who are 18 years or older and live and/or work in the Denver Metro Area. "This is an important opportunity to make your voice heard and shape the future of The Center & the City of Denver." – CEO Rex Fuller, The Center on Colfax, said. Survey participants will also have the option to enter a drawing to win 1 of 10 $100 gift cards, thanks to contributions by The Center on Colfax. "The LGBTQ Commission is eager to hear directly from our community on our most pressing needs. This survey focuses on topics like mental health, policing & public safety, financial well-being, and civic engagement. Using the survey responses, the Commission plans to develop recommendations for the next mayoral office on ways the city can advance social, economic, and political equity for our LGBTQ community." – Denver LGBTQ Commission ANONYMOUS SURVEY LINK: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/lgbtqcommsurvey