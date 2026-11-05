Denver LeafDrop sites open for fallen leaves, pumpkins to be turned into compost

After raking up those leaves and clearing the porch of any leftover Jack-o'-lanterns, people living in the Denver metro area can take them to a LeafDrop site where the organic material will be turned into compost. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has several options in many areas of town.

DOTI has three weekday drop-off sites and six weekend drop-off sites open this month. Compost created through this program is made available to Denver residents in the spring.

City of Denver

Leaves and pumpkins can also be placed in the compost cart for Denver residents.

November Holiday Collection Schedule

Veterans Day

Solid Waste Management will be working on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, collecting trash, compost, recycling, and large items as usual.

Thanksgiving Week (week of November 23)

Solid Waste will work Monday through Wednesday, collecting trash and scheduled recycling only. Please follow this cart set out schedule:

· Monday and Tuesday customers:

o Set out carts by 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, for collection over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

· Wednesday customers:

o Set out carts by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

· Thursday customers:

o Set out carts by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Compost will be suspended for the week, and residents with Large Item Pickup scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving should set their items out on their collection day the following week of Nov. 30.

In keeping with the schedule and holidays, the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nov. 26 – 30, and both Friday and Saturday the weeks of Christmas and New Years.

Updated collection schedules are displayed on the city's website and Trash and Recycling App. This schedule change information can also be accessed at www.denvergov.org/trashschedule.