Denver laundromat offers free laundry services for community: "It's comforting, people willing to help you"

On a chilly January morning, a laundromat at 1997 South Federal Boulevard was buzzing with activity. Families from the Harvey Park community bundled up and packed inside, holding hampers filled to the brim with clothes.

Families in the Harvey Park neighborhood at the LaundroLab.

"Me and my wife decided to come here and have a laundry day together," said Benjamin Weaver, smiling at Lindsay Burris.

However, it wasn't a typical laundry day for the couple. Thanks to LaundroLab, a company now franchised in Denver, services were free for the day.

Owners Shannon Christianson, Steve Ketterling, and Evette Velez say it's all in an effort to give back.

"We're a veteran, minority and women-owned business, trying to make sure we're embedded in the community," said Velez.

LaundroLab is a laundromat at 1997 South Federal Boulevard.

The company even offers Spanish-speaking services. And for many, a gift of free laundry couldn't have come at a better time.

"After the holidays, everything is so expensive. When it rains, it pours, but we're getting through it one day at a time," Burris said.

Weaver and Burris aren't alone in their struggle.

"This area is 90-95% Latin, lower income, and lots of homelessness in the area. It means the world to them to be able to feel their self-esteem comes up they can be clean and do the things they need to in life," Velez explained.

"It's comforting, people willing to help you. You don't get that all the time. You don't get that every day. You don't," Weaver said with gratitude.

LaundroLab in Denver.

LaundroLab will continue to offer discounted services and free laundry days going forward. For more information, email denver-harveypark@laundrolabusa.com or call 720-769-4009.