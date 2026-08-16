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Denver Jewish Community Center supports new parents with opening of free baby supply closet

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Jewish Community Center in Denver is working to help families in need by providing gently used baby items and essential supplies.

Sunday marked the grand opening of the center's Community Baby Closet, which offers resources such as diapers, wipes, newborn clothing, baby gear and postpartum supplies. It's open to anyone, and the supplies are free of charge.

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CBS

Community Baby Closet sponsor Natalie Siegel said, "Having a child is expensive. It's a lot to consider, and it gets to be a lot for families. So, to be able to come here, get what you need and feel supported in the community is what we're after."

Organizers say it's also a great way to protect the environment.

"The cost of diapers, formula, clothing and other basic baby supplies can place a significant financial burden on families, particularly during the already demanding transition to parenthood. The Community Baby Closet helps ensure local parents experiencing a hardship can access essential items for themselves and their babies at no cost. It also creates a community-based system for sharing usable goods that might otherwise go to waste," the JCC said.

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Jewish Community Center Denver

Families can also give back by donating what they no longer use. The JCC encouraged the community to donate gently used clothing, baby gear, and supplies they have to reduce waste through reuse.

The baby closet is open on:

  • Mondays from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

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