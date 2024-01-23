Denver jail provides outgoing inmates with Colorado ID card in DMV2GO program

The Denver Sheriff Department is launching a new program to help outgoing inmates get back on their feet after they get out of jail. The DMV2GO program offers outgoing inmates the opportunity to get Colorado ID cards.

The idea is to provide those leaving jail with help to apply for jobs as well as housing and other services that might require those IDs.

"If we're able to help them get a job, if we can help them to find shelter, that's going to reduce their need to provide for themselves in other ways," said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.

DMV2GO serves Coloradans who do not have easy access to the internet or a DMV office. Those include rural Coloradans, nursing home residents and correctional facility residents who are being out-processed as well as indigent Coloradans, who are or are in danger of becoming homeless.

For more information on how to obtain DMV2GO services, visit DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO.