Denver International Airport saw fewer car thefts at the end of 2023

Officials at Denver International Airport say they saw a drastic reduction in car thefts by the end of 2023 after reports of multiple vehicle break-ins and catalytic converters being stolen while passengers travel.

After forming a partnership with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, Denver Police Department, CATPA-Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce, and Colorado State Patrol, DIA announced on Thursday that their combined efforts have led to a drastic reduction in auto thefts over the last two months of 2023, according to a press release.

"One auto theft at DEN is one too many. But through a focused and coordinated effort with our partners throughout 2023 to improve and increase security measures, surveillance, and enforcement, we have finally begun to see thefts at DEN trending down," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "We will stay vigilant and continue our joint efforts to ensure vehicles are safe while parked at DEN."

DIA says it installed 11 additional HALO cameras in its East and West economy lots and in the Pikes Peak lot, which increased security surveillance by 75% from 15 total cameras. The airport also increased the presence of security officers in lots, added concrete barriers at exits to reduce gate crashing, installed new barriers at key parking lots, and integrated cutting-edge technology that alerts security personnel when stolen vehicles enter key locations on its property.

"The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and the Colorado State Patrol are full of appreciation to the DEN administration for their dedication and rapid response to increase the security of their physical location while maintaining full collaboration with law enforcement agencies to reduce auto theft quickly and effectively at DEN. Through collaborative efforts like this, with dedicated partners such as Denver PD, C-MATT, CSP, and DEN, the near elimination of auto theft is possible anywhere in Colorado," said CATPA Outreach Coordinator Cale Gould.

The airport reported 11 thefts in the month of November compared to 39 reported last year in the same month. During the busy holiday months, DIA saw a total of 10 car thefts.

According to DIA, the airport's 51,000 parking spaces encompass 53 square miles with more than 14 million vehicles parking in lots last year.