Denver International Airport will close road for maintenance Tuesday and Wednesday

Heads up if you're driving to the airport Tuesday or Wednesday night.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Denver International Airport will close the 75th Avenue off-ramp from inbound Peña Boulevard for annual road repairs, weather permitting.

This is the off-ramp to rental car returns and the cell phone waiting lot. The right lane before the off-ramp will also be closed.

There will be a detour in place, but make sure you give yourself some extra time if you need to use it.

