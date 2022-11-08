Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport announces recruitment for TSA agents

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Denver International Airport announced Monday it's increasing incentives and recruiting for more Transportation Security Officers.

The incentives for working at DIA include a $2,500 sign-on bonus, along with an additional $2,500 at the end of the year.

Daily responsibilities as a Transportation Security Officer include operating various screening equipment, controlling terminals and interacting with the public. 

The requirement is to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, acquired a high school diploma or GED, pass a federal drug screen, and be registered for Selective Service. 

The airport also announced a hiring event is set for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA administration offices in Aurora. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on November 7, 2022 / 5:20 PM

