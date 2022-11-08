Denver International Airport announces recruitment for TSA agents

Denver International Airport announced Monday it's increasing incentives and recruiting for more Transportation Security Officers.

The incentives for working at DIA include a $2,500 sign-on bonus, along with an additional $2,500 at the end of the year.

Curious about becoming a TSA officer at DEN? Our friends @TSA_Pacific are hosting a hiring event tomorrow 11/8 from 9am-3pm at the TSA Administrative Offices - 3855 Lewiston Street. Enjoy a $5k new-hire incentive & federal benefits! Learn more: https://t.co/QD7lYksT3U pic.twitter.com/YissgOUCY1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 7, 2022

Daily responsibilities as a Transportation Security Officer include operating various screening equipment, controlling terminals and interacting with the public.

The requirement is to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, acquired a high school diploma or GED, pass a federal drug screen, and be registered for Selective Service.

The airport also announced a hiring event is set for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA administration offices in Aurora.