Dinosaur actors check out dinosaur fossils while in Denver

A hilarious three-person show called "Hold onto Your Butts" is on stage now at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It's described as shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time, performed by two actors and a Foley artist.

A Foley artist is a person who re-creates sounds for film, video, and other media, usually in post-production. But in this show, it's all happening live on stage.

"It's really fun and adds to the creative element of our show because we're doing the show with very minimal props," said Hold on your Butts Foley artist Kelly Robinson. "There's a lot you can do adding sound where there is nothing to see. So seeing the combination of sound effects with mime is very very special."

Actor Natalie Rich takes on both human and dinosaur roles, which says is what she loves most about the production.

"My favorite part of the show is playing the T. rex," Rich said. "I come out a couple times as everybody's favorite predator dinosaur with a couple props that show you I'm the T. rex and I don't think you would expect what you get."

Robinson, Rich and the third actor, Jay Dunn got some extra inspiration by visiting the dinosaurs at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

"Hold onto Your Butts" is in Denver through October 4. You can get your tickets here.