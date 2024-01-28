Denver hit-and-run driver kills dogs, leaves man seriously injured

Joe Gonzales' dogs Cupcake and Cutie Pie were family to him.

"He was so bougie with his dog food. Like, he makes his own dog food," said his daughter Monique Fair.

She says he walked them every single day.

Cupcake and Cutie Pie CBS

"My dad, because he's such an avid walker and very mindful about his food, is he was also very healthy," said Fair.

On the evening of Dec. 30, 2023, that routine came to a tragic end.

Gonzales was walking Cupcake and Cutie Pie near West Florida Avenue and South Xavier Street in West Denver when some sort of motorbike hit them while he was crossing West Florida Avenue.

"There are skid marks on the road," said Fair.

CBS

The driver took off and still hasn't been found. Cupcake and Cutie Pie were killed and Gonzales was seriously injured.

"This incident left my dad with multiple broken vertebrae, 12 fractured ribs, a broken tibia and fibula. When the ambulance came, his bones on his right leg were protruding outside of his body. He had multiple ruptured tendons in his left leg. Internal bleeding, multiple large and small arteries were bleeding and severely inflamed lungs and a lot of really awful road rash and bruises from his hips down," said Fair.

Joe Gonzales Monique Fair

She says the once healthy 69-year-old will never be the same.

"He doesn't have the strength or ability to simply lift his legs from the bed to dangle off the bed," said Fair.

She and her brother Michael just want their father to get better and for Denver police to find the person who did this to their dad.

Monique Fair CBS

"I don't think that this moment defines good or bad. I think that our behavior and our choices after those really scary moments is what creates the definition of who we are and who we become. So, for the person who did this, if they happened to see the media coverage, I ask whether they find the courage to speak up and to rectify this," said Fair.

Monique says if you have any information call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online. There is a reward and you can stay anonymous.