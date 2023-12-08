Denver hosts more hiring sessions in search of bilingual employees to help with migrant resources

City of Denver hiring biligual employees at job fair to help with migrant response

City of Denver hiring biligual employees at job fair to help with migrant response

City of Denver hiring biligual employees at job fair to help with migrant response

The City of Denver is hoping to hire more than 100 bilingual employees on Friday and Saturday to help with migrant resources. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the city-wide effort on Tuesday.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS

With migrants continuing to arrive in the Denver metro area daily, the city's resources are under strain. Currently Denver employs about 200 people at five recently opened shelters. Now the city hopes to boost that number.

Part of the job description includes checking in new guests, answering any questions, providing meals and other essential items as well as listening to their struggles.

The City of Denver is looking specifically for bilingual Spanish speakers to help with migrants. CBS

"I feel like it makes you think more of how you treat others. You don't know what they're going through," said bilingual short-term shelter assistant Karen Bucio.

Many of those arriving do not speak English, which is why the city has placed hiring bilingual speakers as a priority.

"We want people to feel comfortable talking to our shelter workers. We don't know what they've been through. We know they've been through a lot," said Denver Human Services spokesman Jon Ewing. "So we want to make sure that when they have a concern, they have a question, that they go and they feel comfortable bringing that to someone."

The City of Denver is hosting another two hiring sessions for bilingual employees on Saturday. CBS

There are two additional hiring events on Saturday.

New positions will pay between $25 and $32 an hour and employees could start work by the end of the day Friday.

Johnston said the city is looking specifically for bilingual Spanish speakers. This comes as the city closes in on serving 30,000 migrants.

LINK: Bilingual Shelter Staffing Hiring Event