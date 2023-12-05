Watch CBS News
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wants to hire bilingual Spanish speakers to support migrant shelters

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a city-wide effort on Tuesday to hire people to help support the city's migrant shelters. There is a hiring event on Saturday. 

New positions will pay between $25 and $32 an hour and employees could start work by the end of the day Friday. 

Johnston said the city is looking specifically for bilingual Spanish speakers. This comes as the city closes in on serving 30,000 migrants. 

"I think the biggest risk if we can't hire people is we wouldn't be able to sites or be able to open them safely. We know we do need to be able to make sure we can welcome people with all the resources they need and we don't want to turn people away because the problem was that we couldn't find the staffing," said Johnston. 

The city has 200 employees designated for the services and needs about 150 more. 

