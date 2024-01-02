New year, new looks at Denver's Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center in 2024

A new year has arrived, and that has one Denver rec center buzzing — not only with folks tackling their New Year's resolutions to work out, but with families being treated to new styles.

"It feels good to get my hair cut," 7-year-old Malachi said. "I'm getting a mohawk."

On Tuesday, Malachi was among the many Denver kids freshening up their looks for 2024. He was able to do so in big thanks to the community.

"My mom wanted to go to the rec center because there was nowhere else to go," the second grader told CBS News Colorado.

For several hours, the Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood became a salon. In a small back room, a handful of skilled barbers and nail techs offered up their time and talents for free.

"I feel like it makes them feel great, going back to school with a fresh haircut," said Cesar Pulido, barber and CEO of 'The Give Back.'

From fresh cuts to dazzling manicures, this community giveback event offered self-care needs some families couldn't otherwise afford. Families were also offered free tablets along with Wi-Fi access for a year.

"His haircuts went up double the price after the pandemic," said Charmain Barros, who brought her grandson in for a haircut. "It just makes it harder for us because we have a lot of kids – I have 38 kids, grandkids and great grandkids – so sometimes we don't have the opportunity to get what we need for the kids."

More than a new style for the new year, organizers say kids will also walk out of the rec center with new confidence.

"It's the old adage, 'You feel good, you look good, you make good decisions,'" Denver City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis explained. "I think that's what we're instilling in the youth. The opportunity to just feel good, to feel confident, to walk a little straighter in this world as they walk out of this building."

And building a stronger community — one buzz, buff and smile at a time.

"Even though we're having all these problems, we can come together with the love in our community and know we each care about each other no matter what," Barros said.