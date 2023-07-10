Watch CBS News
Denver health officials issue extreme heat alert and reminders on how to keep cool

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado weather: Big heat returns today with temperatures back into the 90s for most of Colorado
Colorado weather: Big heat returns today with temperatures back into the 90s for most of Colorado 02:07

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued an extreme heat alert on Monday for forecasted high temperatures on Tuesday through Thursday. Health officials offered tips to stay safe and cool. 

Temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees in Denver and the surrounding metro area over the next few days. High temps can cause illness as excessive heat can increase your body's core temperature. 

According to CBS News Colorado First Alert Meteorologists, highs on Tuesday will be in the 90s to 100s across the eastern plains with 95 degrees expected in Denver!  

Additional Information from Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment:

  • Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible
  • Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down, fans will not protect against heat-related illness during extreme temperatures
  • Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter
  • Never leave a pet or child alone inside a hot car
  • Avoid excess exercise with your pet when it's hot outside
  • Provide adequate shelter and access to fresh water for pets that are left outside during the day

See more tips to stay safe, prevent heat-related illness, and protect your pets during these uncomfortably high temperatures. Visit our extreme heat information page to learn more. 

