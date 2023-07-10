Denver health officials issue extreme heat alert and reminders on how to keep cool

Colorado weather: Big heat returns today with temperatures back into the 90s for most of Colorado

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued an extreme heat alert on Monday for forecasted high temperatures on Tuesday through Thursday. Health officials offered tips to stay safe and cool.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees in Denver and the surrounding metro area over the next few days. High temps can cause illness as excessive heat can increase your body's core temperature.

CBS

According to CBS News Colorado First Alert Meteorologists, highs on Tuesday will be in the 90s to 100s across the eastern plains with 95 degrees expected in Denver!

Additional Information from Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink

Take cool showers or baths to cool down, fans will not protect against heat-related illness during extreme temperatures

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Never leave a pet or child alone inside a hot car

Avoid excess exercise with your pet when it's hot outside

Provide adequate shelter and access to fresh water for pets that are left outside during the day

See more tips to stay safe, prevent heat-related illness, and protect your pets during these uncomfortably high temperatures. Visit our extreme heat information page to learn more.