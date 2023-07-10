Colorado Weather: Heatwave set to bring in string of 90s!

Hottest temps of the year so far on the way

Get ready for the hottest weather of the year so far! A large ridge of high pressure is building over the southwest and the Rocky Mountain Region. This will bring in much hotter weather thru the majority of next week.

The warmest temperatures of the year for many eastern Colorado communities will start on Monday.

There is a chance with the heat of the day on Monday of a few late day thunderstorms. They will be very isolated in nature and most of the Denver metro area will stay dry.

There is a moderate to slight chance for isolated severe storms east of Denver over the plains and down into Colorado Springs and Pueblo by afternoon.

The ridge will remain large and in charge thru Friday. This will push temperatures a few degrees above the average or normal Denver high of 90 degrees for a few days.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 90s to 100s across the eastern plains with 95 degrees expected in Denver!

Wednesday will see a slight drop in the heat. But, most temps will still be above normal for this time of year.

The heatwave is significant this year not for record breaking heat but, because Denver has only had one 90 degree day this summer.

