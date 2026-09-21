Denver health officials confirm first case of West Nile Virus in the city this year

Denver health officials are reminding the community that mosquitoes remain active after confirming the city's first case of West Nile virus this year.

On Monday, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment urged residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of infection.

"West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and has been regularly reported in Colorado for more than 20 years. While mosquito activity begins to decline as temperatures cool, mosquitoes remain active into the fall. In Denver, the risk of West Nile virus continues until the first frost, which typically occurs in October," said the DDPHE.

Although the department monitors and uses treatments to reduce the mosquito population, it said residents can take steps to keep insects from breeding around their homes.

They said anyone with fountains and swimming pools should ensure they have proper water circulation and should cover them when they're not in use. It's also important to drain any standing water, including inside flower pots, toys, bird baths, buckets, and other containers.

There are also ways to protect against mosquito bites, including insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin, avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, and wearing loose fitting long sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors. Avoiding areas with standing water and installing/repairing window screens can also reduce the risk of bites.

"There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus, making prevention especially important. About one in five people infected with West Nile virus may develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, rash or gastrointestinal symptoms," the DDPHE said. "Older adults and people with weakened immune systems, including people taking certain medications that suppress their immune system, are at greater risk for severe illness."

They encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a health care provider right away.